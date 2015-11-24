TiVo Tacks on 418K Subs Through MSO Partners

TiVo’s MSO business stayed hot in the company’s third fiscal quarter with 418,000 net adds, pushing its MVPD-partnership category beyond 5.51 million subs.

TiVo, which is expanding to pay-TV operators in emerging markets via its recent acquisition of middleware vendor Cubiware, said its MSO partnership business in the quarter experienced its strongest growth in 10 years.

Amid the recent launch of the 4K-capable, ad-skipping TiVo Bolt, the company also added 11,000 TiVo-owned subs, expanding that total to 952,000.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.