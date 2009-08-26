TiVo Sues Verizon, AT&T For Patent Infringement

Taking aim at the two biggest telco TV operators, TiVo has filed patent-infringement suits against AT&T and Verizon Communications for allegedly violating three of its patents.

TiVo filed the lawsuits in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, the same court that found Dish Network and EchoStar Technologies to have violated the DVR maker's "Time Warp" patent and issued a contempt ruling ordering the satellite operator to disable some 4 million digital video recorders. Dish and EchoStar are appealing that decision.

The TiVo patents in the lawsuits against AT&T and Verizon are: U.S. Patent Nos. 6,233,389 B1 ("Multimedia Time Warping System"), 7,529,465 B2 ("System for Time Shifting Multimedia Content Streams"), and 7,493,015 B1 ("Automatic Playback Overshoot Correction System").

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com