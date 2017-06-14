TiVo Study: Cord-Cutting Continues to Accelerate

Amplifying a small but growing trend, the rate of cord-cutting continues to rise, according to TiVo’s Q1 2017 Video Trends Report.

The study, based on a survey of 3,081 adults in the U.S. and Canada, found that 84.8% of respondents had a pay-TV service. However, of the 15.2% of those who did not take a pay-TV service, 21.8% said they cut the cord within the last 12 months, an increase of 4.4% year-over-year, the report found.

Almost 46% of the group without pay TV use an antenna to get basic broadcast TV networks, the study found.

Price, at 79.7%, remained the top reason why consumers cut pay-TV service, though other reasons are starting to encroach. About 58% said OTT options are a top reason for cutting the cord, up 9.3% quarter-over-quarter, followed by the use of an antenna for TV (32.5%, up 5.3% q/q) and the desire to binge-watch a TV series through a streaming service (26.7%, up 8.2% q/q).

