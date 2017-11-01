TiVo Signs Discovery to Audience Data, Marketing Deal

TiVo said it has inked a multi-year product deal with Discovery Communications that centers on ways for the programmer to find and target “new, lapsed, intermittent and prospective viewers.”



Under the deal, Discovery will tap TiVo’s Audience Works for Marketing, an inventory management platform that aims to drive ratings and viewership through audience-driven on-air promos and cross-channel media plans, they said.



The pact also includes the use of audience and analytics reports, which provides viewership information from TiVo’s Targeted Audience Delivery (TAD) platform that providers partners with data about what particular shows their audiences viewed and are predicted to view.



"Through the use of predictive analytics and individual viewer probabilities, we can now take a truly audience-based approach to our allocation strategies and better achieve our goals of increased loyalty and engagement,” Seth Goren, senior vice president, media strategy & analytics at Discovery, said in a statement.