TiVo Shares Soar on Prelim ITC Ruling Against Comcast

TiVo shares rose more than 15% Tuesday amid an initial determination by the International Trade Commission finding that various respondents, including Comcast, had violated two TiVo patents and that a final ruling is expected in September.

TiVo, which merged with Rovi last fall and retained the TiVo name, said Monday in this SEC filing that the initial determination by the administrative law judge in the ITC case was delivered last Friday (May 26), noting that the judge determined that a violation of section 337 had occurred with respect to two TiVo patents – No. 8,006,263 and 8,578,413 – and that other four patents asserted by TiVo in the case “were found to have no violation at this point.”

The ‘263 and ‘413 patents describe “Interactive Television Program Guide with Remote Access.” Section 337 is tied to cases about alleged unfair competition in the importation of products, and their subsequent sale, into the U.S.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.