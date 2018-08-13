TiVo Settles Patent Skirmish With Altice in Portugal

While it may have lost a volley last week in its battle patent battle with Comcast, TiVo scored a victory against Altice overseas.

The most prolific technology licensing presence in the video industry has announced a patent agreement with Altice in Portugal.

The deal pertains to Altice’s Meo IPTV platform, which is powered by Ericsson’s Mediaroom (formerly controlled by Microsoft). Last year, TiVo complained that Alice failed to pay licensing fees on technologies used in the platform’s interactive program guide.

“The union of Altice Portugal and TiVo is an endorsement to our leadership in delivering the ultimate entertainment experience to consumers worldwide. Thanks to our innovative IP, Altice Portugal can deliver world class TV and compelling consumer experiences to over a million homes in Portugal,” said Arvin Patel, executive VP and chief IP officer TiVo’s Rovi unit, in a statement

TiVo announced a multiyear technology licensing deal with Alice USA back in December. The tech company conceded last wee during its second quarter earnings report that its legal bill to continue the battle against Comcast spiked by $5.6 million during Q2.

The day before, the U.S. Patent and Appeal Board sided with Comcast in the operator’s appeal of a TiVo patent related to DVR recording.

“Altice Portugal’s IP renewal with TiVo is testament to our continued momentum in building an innovative IP portfolio across Europe,” added said Samuel Sweet, senior VP of sales, EMEAR at TiVo. “Our continued recent momentum in licensing multiple service providers in Europe this year, demonstrates how this market is an exciting area of growth for the whole TiVo business.”