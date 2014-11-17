TiVo Selects VisualOn for Android App

VisualOn Inc. has announced that the company’s OnStream MediaPlayer+ is being used by TiVo Inc. in its Android application.

The cross-platform content playback solution allows TiVo customers to access live TV streams and their recorded shows on connected Android devices.

The TiVo Android app also enables subscribers to access OTT content like Netflix or Hulu Plus.

“The streaming media industry is evolving at a blistering rate – and present-day media consumers have higher expectations than ever before when it comes the ability to view quality content whenever and wherever they choose,” said Andy Lin, CEO of VisualOn, in a statement. “As experts in scalable, secure and high-quality content playback, we’re pleased to help TiVo power an unparalleled media experience for their Android users.”