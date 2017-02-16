TiVo-Rovi Integration ‘On Track,' CEO Says

A plan underway to achieve at least $100 million in annual cost synergies following last year’s Rovi-TiVo merger is “on track,” and the company “exceeded our synergy targets” in the fourth quarter, Tom Carson, TiVo’s president and CEO, said on Wednesday’s earnings call.

Rovi and TiVo closed their deal last September, and the company has carried the TiVo brand forward.

Following recent deals with Verizon Communications and Dish Network, TiVo now has licensing deals in place with nine of the ten top U.S. MVPDs.

The exception is Comcast, which is not included in TiVo’s current revenue expectations for 2017.



