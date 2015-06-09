TiVo Rolls out ‘TiVo Online’

TiVo has launched TiVo Online, a free Web-based portal for PCs and Macs that enables TiVo customers and non-TiVo consumers to find and discover shows from pay TV operators or from a variety of over-the-top streaming services.

For TiVo subs, the new Web-based component also supports some additional bells and whistles, including the ability to stream live TV and recorded shows when they are connected to the home network.

Spotted Tuesday by the ZatzNotFunny blog, TiVo bills the new portal “an exciting new way to watch live and recorded TV right on your laptop’s browser…TiVo Online combines the power of TiVo with the convenience and mobility of the laptop experience.”

