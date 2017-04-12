TiVo, Roku Strike Multi-Year Patent Deal

TiVo said it has struck a multi-year intellectual property license deal with Roku that covers the TiVo and Rovi patent portfolios as well as the OTT assets that are tucked into the Intellectual Ventures (IV) patent portfolio.

Rovi, which merged with TiVo last fall and took on the TiVo brand carrying forward, announced its collaboration with IV in February 2016.

TiVo recently signed similar deals involving IV’s OTT patent portfolio with Netflix and with HBO.

The agreement announced Wednesday also includes an option for Roku to access TiVo’s entertainment metadata and other TiVo products “to further power intuitive search and navigation.”



