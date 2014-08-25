TiVo ‘Roamio OTA’ Model Targets Cord-Cutters

Taking aim at a relatively small group of so-called “cord-cutters” and “cord-nevers,” TiVo has introduced a “limited edition” Roamio OTA DVR model that can be connected to a digital over-the-air antenna, and does not contain a CableCARD slot.

TiVo said the new model, tailored for consumers who don’t take a pay-TV service but still want a DVR, is outfitted with 500 Gigabytes of storage (enough for 75 hours of HD video, expandable to 1 Terabyte), four tuners, an Ethernet connection, 802.11n Wi-Fi, and a “universal” search function that spans OTA content and TiVo’s menu of over-the-top options, including Netflix and YouTube.

The Roamio OTA, whose introduction comes about two months after a U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Aereo’s platform violated broacasters’ copyrights, is also compatible with the TiVo Stream, a Slingbox-like device that can stream live and recorded TV to smartphones and tablets in or out of the user’s home, and the TiVo Mini IP set-top.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.