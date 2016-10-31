TiVo Reups With Panasonic

TiVo said it has renewed its product and intellectual property licensing deal with Panasonic.

The deal, which follows the recent merger of TiVo and Rovi (the combined company is keeping the TiVo brand), includes a multi-year extension of its products for the Japan market, including G-Guide, G-Guide HTML and G-Guide xD, as well as a multi-year worldwide license renewal to Rovi’s entertainment discovery patent portfolio. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Our continued collaboration with Panasonic further reinforces the need for technologies and solutions to power next-gen entertainment services while enhancing the overall user experience,” Michael Hawkey, senior VP and general manager of user experience at TiVo, said in a statement. “Our innovative products help companies like Panasonic deliver seamless navigation experiences that help users find the content they want to watch no matter where they are or what device they are watching from.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.