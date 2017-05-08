TiVo Renews Pact With Frontier

TiVo said it has notched a multi-year product license agreement and renewal with Frontier Communications.

Financial terms were not announced, but it includes a renewal of their entertainment discovery intellectual property license agreement and also tabs TiVo as Frontier’s exclusive provider of advertising for national ad campaigns that run in Frontier’s IPG grid.

They said the ad-facing aspect of the agreement will enable Frontier to target ads based on demographic info for several of Frontier’s largest markets in states such as California, Florida and Texas. Ad options include tune-in promos, recording reminders and VOD “watch now” components.

“Our relationship with Frontier is further testimony to how pay-TV providers use TiVo’s intellectual property and solutions to reach consumers in more innovative ways,” Samir Armaly, executive VP, intellectual property and licensing at Rovi Corp., now a unit of TiVo following their merger last fall.



