TiVo Remakes DVR With New Interface, Features

Digital

video recorder (DVR) hardware and software vendor TiVo has overhauled its core

hardware product with a new user interface designed specifically for widescreen

HDTV sets, better search capability across a mix of linear, recorded and

broadband content, and direct integration of Adobe's widely used Flash

software.

The

new $300 "TiVo Premiere" box goes on sale Mar. 3, and will begin shipping next

month. It will also be rolled out this spring on a leased basis by cable

operator RCN, which announced a deal with TiVo last August

and says that based on field tests TiVo will be its primary DVR going forward.

The

Premiere box provides access to premium cable programming using CableCard

conditional access, but does not support satellite services; TiVo is expected

to deploy a new DVR with DirecTV later this year.

The

goal behind the broadband-enabled Premiere, says TiVo CEO Tom Rogers, is to

create one box and one interface that lets viewers watch broadcast or cable

programming, on-demand movies and Web video, as well as listen to music.

"It's

one box for all those purposes, and it's all usable off of one remote," says

Rogers.

The

new interface with Premiere, which was built with Adobe's Flash software, is

designed specifically to take advantage of the size and scale of large HDTV

sets and features improved graphics as well as a lot more information on one

screen. It includes a customizable "discovery bar" showing poster art of

several shows along the top, alongside a picture-in-picture video window of

what's currently playing. Below that is a central search tool for browsing live

TV, recorded shows, music (including Pandora Internet radio) and photos. Direct

links to online movie services from Blockbuster, Netflix and Amazon are located

in the bottom right.

While

broadband-enabled TiVo boxes have provided access to online content for several

years, the goal with the Premiere interface is to make the content easier to

find from the home screen.

"People

don't want to go too many screens deep," says Rogers.

The

improved search feature with Premiere provides unified search across a mix of

television and broadband content, with the ability to search based on a title

or an actor. It displays all the sources where a consumer can find a particular

show, including linear TV, on-demand and Web streams. It offers a range of

filters that can group shows or movies into different categories, such as Emmy

Award Winners, Academy Award Winners, or Most Popular.

The

search tool also lets a consumer find and view Web content related to a show,

such a bonus clip of 30 Rock content

that is streamed by YouTube, and explore associations between actors and shows

by viewing cast lists and actors' resume (a feature TiVo calls â€˜Six Degrees of

Separation').

"We've

tried to make the process of finding, searching, browsing and discovering as

much fun as watching TV itself," says Rogers.

Rogers

says that the new search tool will also be able to incorporate "a whole bunch

of advertising solutions," though he wouldn't comment whether paid search was

one of those options.

"There

are a lot of ways to make use of all that real estate for advertisers," he

says.

The

base Premiere model has 320 GB of storage, enough for 400 hours of standard-def

programming or 45 hours of HD. A Premiere XL model, selling for $500, will

provide a full terabyte of storage, enough for 1350 hours of SD or 150 hours of

HD. Storage can be boosted further by plugging in an external E-SATA drive.

Monthly pricing for the TiVo service remains $12.95. RCN is expected to charge

a premium of $3-5 a month for the TiVo DVR compared to existing Motorola DVR

boxes.

"It will be our DVR of choice," says RCN Executive VP and CFO Michael Sicoli. "If you have RCN Internet, then we're going to be selling you a TiVo DVR."

RCN's average lease price for a Motorola DVR is around $15, says Sicoli. While he won't give a detailed price for what a TiVo DVR would cost per month, he says that a $19.95 monthly fee was feasible. About a quarter of RCN's 600,000 subs currently have DVRs, and RCN will focus on marketing TiVo to customers who don't yet have one. High-value triple-play customers who request the TiVo unit to replace an existing Motorola box will get one where feasible, he adds.

RCN originally selected TiVo for its superior user interface and ability to integrate broadband content, and field trials have borne that out, says Jason Nealis, senior director of video product for RCN. A particular improvement is access to RCN's VOD content compared to the operator's current Aptiv guide.

"It's so much better I can't even explain it," says Nealis.

While RCN likes TiVo's ability to provide access to online content, it is still figuring out how much access, if any, subscribers with the Premiere box will have to services like Blockbuster and Amazon Video On Demand. That is because those online pay-per-view movie systems would be directly competitive with RCN's VOD offerings.

"If we can work out a deal with Amazon that makes us indifferent, then we'll do it," says Sicoli.

On the other hand, RCN views the Netflix streaming service, which is available through a monthly subscription and features older movie titles, as less of a threat and more as a value-added feature to RCN's services. At a high level, says Sicoli, providing online content through a cable box can only help cable win the battle against over-the-top broadband video services delivered to a PC.

"The reason I'm okay with this is it keeps people watching TV," he says. "If they go to the PC, that doesn't help anybody."

Another

new feature in Premiere is an on-screen disk space meter that shows how much

room is left to record on a percentage basis. That was a strong request from

customers, says Jim Denney, TiVo VP of Product Marketing, as was a built-in

30-second scan feature that makes it easy to fast-forward through programming

or commercials.

"You

can tee up several of these to skip a couple minutes a time," says Denney.

TiVo

is also introducing several DVR accessories. They include a higher-speed

Wireless N adapter for home networking applications that will be available in

May, and a new remote control with a slide-out QWERTY keyboard that should

appeal to smartphone and PDA users who don't mind typing in search terms.

"There

are a lot of people who don't want to use a keyboard," Rogers acknowledges.

"But there are also a lot of people who do."