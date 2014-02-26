TiVo Profits On New MSO Subscriber Record

TiVo pocketed a profit of $710,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter after adding a record 313,000 subscribers through its array of cable operator partners on both sides of the pond.

The record, fueled by continued help from Virgin Media in the U.K., ONO in Spain, and Com Hem in Sweden, broke the one TiVo set in its fiscal third quarter, when it added 295,000 subs from pay-TV partners.

The profit, which improved on a year-ago net loss of $15.8 million, was coupled with sales of $106.3 million, up 20%, but below the $112.6 million expected by analysts.

