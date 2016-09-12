TiVo Plus-Sizes 4K-Capable Bolt Box

Aiming for the higher end of the retail market, TiVo has introduced a bulkier, higher-end version of its 4K-capable Bolt DVR model that tacks on more tuners and recording space.

TiVo’s Bolt+, introduced in concert with CEDIA 2016 in Dallas, packs six tuners and 3 terabytes of storage (enough for about 450 hours of HD content) inside a black chassis. It’s priced at $499.99 and will become available on Sept. 15 at www.tivo.com and Amazon.com, as well as Magnolia retail stores and custom install dealers. The TiVo service costs an additional $14.99 per month.

By comparison, the original Bolt, launched last fall, is equipped with four tuners and two storage options – a 500 Gigabyte version that sells for $199.99 and a 1 terabyte model for $299.99 following a recent price cut – in a white chassis.

The new Bolt+ also supports recently introduced features such as “SkipMode," which lets users skip commercial breaks in most recorded shows on select channels, including those from the Big 4 broadcasters, and “QuickMode,” which enables users to watch recordings 30% faster with “pitch-corrected” audio.” TiVo Bolt and Bolt+ currently offer 4K content from Netflix and YouTube.

