TiVo Opens Box to Pandora

TiVo, trying to serve up another reason consumers should

buy a Premiere digital video recorder instead of leasing a DVR from

their pay-TV provider, is providing subscribers access to Pandora's

Internet streaming music service.

The Pandora service is available customers with the latest-generation TiVo Premiere boxes, which went on sale this spring. Pandora

provides personalized "radio stations" based on a user's song, artist

or genre preferences, and joins TiVo's other music services of Rhapsody,

Live365 and Music Choice. TiVo DVR customers also can access songs

connected from a PC or Mac music library, which requires TiVo Desktop

software.

"Just as TiVo revolutionized your television and personalized your

viewing content, the Pandora application brings additional music

customization to the all-in-one TiVo box," TiVo vice president and

general manager of product marketing Jim Denney said in a statement.

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com