TiVo Opens Box to Pandora
TiVo, trying to serve up another reason consumers should
buy a Premiere digital video recorder instead of leasing a DVR from
their pay-TV provider, is providing subscribers access to Pandora's
Internet streaming music service.
The Pandora service is available customers with the latest-generation TiVo Premiere boxes, which went on sale this spring. Pandora
provides personalized "radio stations" based on a user's song, artist
or genre preferences, and joins TiVo's other music services of Rhapsody,
Live365 and Music Choice. TiVo DVR customers also can access songs
connected from a PC or Mac music library, which requires TiVo Desktop
software.
"Just as TiVo revolutionized your television and personalized your
viewing content, the Pandora application brings additional music
customization to the all-in-one TiVo box," TiVo vice president and
general manager of product marketing Jim Denney said in a statement.
