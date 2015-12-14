TiVo, NBCU Strike Olympics Data Deal

TiVo Research and RealityMine said they have inked a partnership with NBCUniversal to provide single-sourced, cross-platform measurement during the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

The project will span the entirety of the games, slated to run Aug. 5-21, and provide an analysis of how viewers who opt-in to participate in the study consume NBCU’s Olympic content across multiple devices, including TV, mobile and digital.

The aim, they said, is to help NBCU improve cross-platform measurement and better understand consumer consumption. Of recent note, Linda Yaccarino, chairman, ad sales and client partnerships at NBCU, called for better TV measurement as more viewing goes cross-platform during a keynote interview at the recent Multichannel News/B&C Advanced Advertising Summit. She estimated then that 15%, and perhaps as much as 30%, of television viewing is currently unmeasured.

