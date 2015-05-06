TiVo: Most OTA Cord-Cutters Come from Satellite

TiVo hasn’t revealed any specific sales figures for its Roamio OTA DVR model for cord-cutters, but a new study by the company indicates that most of them are coming by way of the satellite TV industry.

In a survey fielded late last year that polled more than 500 Roamio OTA DVR buyers, TiVo found that the majority of those who were pay-TV cord-cutters (32%) were formerly satellite DVR users.

Those cord-cutting consumers also cited the cost of their monthly bill and dissatisfaction with the overall features as the primary reasons for switching to an OTA approach.

