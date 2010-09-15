TiVo May Order Up MoCA for Multiroom DVR

TiVo has joined the Multimedia over Coax Alliance, the industry

consortium that maintains the standard for home networking over in-home

coaxial cable, looking to tap the technology to provide multiroom DVR

features.

Currently, TiVo provides multiroom DVR functions through a

wireless Wi-Fi or wired Ethernet home network. The company "sees the

MoCA membership as a potential way to bring home networking to the next

level," Jim Denney, TiVo vice president and general manager of product

marketing, said in a statement. "Integrating MoCA into our products will

enable service providers to offer a simple home networking solution

that offers unrivalled quality of service."

MoCA president Charlie Cerino, who also is vice president of Comcast

Center Technology, commented: "HD DVRs are a vital component of the home

entertainment system and TiVo's membership substantiates the standard

here in the United States. TiVo will also expand our reach into Europe

and Asia, where we continue to gain traction daily."



Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com