TiVo Inches Toward Ultra HD #IBC2014

Broadcom said it will supply silicon that will power TiVo’s coming line of Ultra HD/4K-capable set-top boxes, packing in a chipset that supports HEVC decoding, 10-bit color and the ability to pipe in video at 60 frames per second, the rate needed for sports and other fast-action content.

Broadcom, which has been supplying chips for TiVo’s Series4 and new line of Roamio DVRs, said it will equip TiVo with its BCM7445 chipset, which has already reached “volume production.” The expected shipment date for TiVo’s Ultra HD product line was not immediately known, but the company will be demonstrating its 4K tech at the Broadcom booth at the IBC confab in Amsterdam.

TiVo’s pursuit of a 4K option isn’t a surprise. At the Consumer Electronics Show in January, Jeff Klugman, TiVo’s EVP and general manager of products and revenue, told Multichannel News that Ultra HD was on the company’s product roadmap for this year, expecting to bring native 4K support to its retail-focused Roamio line as well as MSO-distributed TiVo hardware.

