TiVo Flips On Android Streaming

TiVo is covering its mobile bases Tuesday with the launch of streaming for Android-powered devices.

TiVo’s updated app, initially offered at Google Play and coming to the Amazon App Store “in a few days,” will enable users of the company's Roamio DVR lineup (including models that don’t have on-board transcoding and need to be paired with the Slingbox-like TiVo Stream sidecar device) to stream recorded or live shows on their Android devices when they are in or out of the home using WiFi or LTE/4G connections.

The updated Android app with video streaming will also be available to TiVo’s cable operator partners. Among the first to offer it will be Atlantic Broadband, which is distributing the T6, an MSO-optimized version of the retail-focused, six-tuner Roamio Plus DVR. The app also doubles as fancy remote that controls the TiVo Roamio.

