TiVo Ends Q2 With 7.4M Subs

As TiVo enters the final stretch of its merger with Rovi, the DVR and video software company revealed in a 10-Q filing Monday that it ended its fiscal second quarter with 7.4 million subscribers, buoyed by gains via its MSO customers.

TiVo lost 3,000 TiVo-owned subs, for a total of 971,000, reflecting general weakness in the retail category, but added 239,000 MSO subs, for a total of 6.68 million.

TiVo added 1.3 million cumulative subs via MSOs during the past 12-month period thanks to growth among partners that include Cogeco, its first Canadian MVPD partner, Com Hem of Sweden, Mediacom Communications, and Vodafone Spain. Virgin Media, the largest U.K. cable operator, recently introduced an upgraded version of its TiVo-powered platform.

