TiVo Deploys ‘Personalized Content Discovery' Platform With Sweden’s Com Hem

TiVo has announced that Swedish cable operator Com Hem will deploy its Personalized Content Discovery Platform.

Com Hem has deployed TiVo’s Personalized Content Discovery Platform on its TV and mobile platforms, including both Android and Apple iOS.

TiVo’s Personalized Content Discovery Platform combines search, recommendation and analytics capabilities. The platform’s search capability spans across available content catalogs, including linear TV, video-on-demand and over-the-top programming. As a result, the platform is capable of recognizing users’ subscriptions and can return only what is available to a specific user within that user’s programming packages.

The platform’s fully integrated backend business console provides operators with the ability to manage and tune search results, improving the user experience and generating more engagement from viewer searches. Operators can use rules to drive internal business objectives, such as boosting more VOD titles in searches to promote broader category awareness. Operators may also benefit from a decreased cost in ownership since they can quickly make real-time changes minimizing extra support from engineering teams.

TiVo Insight also allows Com Hem to optimize content discovery, target promotions and monitor audience engagement through the analysis of actual viewer behavior.

“We are pleased to expand our long-term relationship with Com Hem to further provide their customers with a personalized, feature-rich entertainment experience they can enjoy across all their devices,” said Walt Horstman, senior VP and general manager, Advanced Media and Advertising, TiVo, in a statement.

Serving 1.45 million customers, Com Hem has been using TiVo-based video user interfaces since 2013. In April, the operator deployed its Android TV-based product, Tv Hub, for customers on its cable network, as well as Boxer, the terrestrial broadcaster it acquired in 2016.