TiVo Cuts 50 Jobs Amid Restructuring

Signaling a greater emphasis on MVPD partnerships and a reduced focus on its retail strategy, TiVo is pushing ahead on a restructuring and reorganization that will affect about 50 full-time employees and a number of contractors.

“Our priorities are North American MSO growth, International expansion and consumer innovation that can take the company beyond the domain of the traditional DVR,” Naveen Chopra, TiVo’s chief financial officer and interim CEO, told employees Monday, Feb. 29, in a memo obtained by Multichannel News.

Chopra noted that Cubiware, a middleware provider that TiVo acquired last year that will help the company expand into more international markets, and Digitalsmiths, a video recommendation and analytics unit that TiVo bought in 2014, “will be critical ingredients in pursuing these priorities.”

Go to Multichannel.com for the full story.