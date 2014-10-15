TiVo Clicks With HSN’s ‘Shop By Remote’

TiVo has expanded more deeply into the world of t-commerce with the launch of Shop By Remote, HSN’s interactive shopping app.

TiVo is providing access to the app, which lets users purchase recently featured items or browse HSN’s catalogue, via its Apps & Games menu on TiVo Central.

According to the app’s FAQ, Shop By Remote users require an HSN account. HSN has also set up information about the app’s current set-top integrations with pay-TV providers such as AT&T U-verse, Blue Ridge Communications, Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Cablevision Systems, Verizon Communications FiOS, and the Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative.

