TiVo Bows Curated Comedy Service from Broadcasters

TiVo is introducing a new feature called Network Comedy Collections that will curate and automatically record primetime and late night comedy shows from ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox.

The service, expected to arrive on TiVo Central Friday and to be assembled by TiVo’s editorial staff, will be offered on all TiVo models, including retail devices as well as DVRs leased out by TiVo’s MVPD partners. The new feature, however, is being billed as one that will be of particular value to customers of the new Roamio OTA, an HD-DVR tailored for cord-cutters that provides access to over-the-air TV signals and over-the-top content from sources like Netflix, Amazon and Hulu Plus.

Network Comedy Collections, part of TiVo’s monthly service, is also designed to reduce the need for users to pay for a la carte streaming services. When activated, it will automatically pick up and record specific comedies from broadcasters. The NBC Collection, for example, will contain shows such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.