TiVo Bolt Adds Hulu, WWE to App Lineup

TiVo has expanded the content options available on the Bolt, TiVo’s new 4K-capable DVR platform, with access to two over-the-top subscription video services – Hulu and WWE Network.

Among the new batch, Hulu now sells its traditional subscription-advertising hybrid as well as a new ad-free option, while WWE Network runs $9.99 per month.

TiVo introduced the Bolt in October. The new four-tuner device, which starts at $299.99, supports 4K streaming, pay-TV services (via the CableCARD), and a new “Skip Mode” feature that lets users skip commercial breaks in recorded shows on nearly two dozen channels, including the major broadcast networks. TiVo initially developed Bolt as a retail product, but is expected to offer a version that is tailored for TiVo’s MVPD partners.

