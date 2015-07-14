TiVo Bites into the Apple TV
TiVo users can now stream recorded shows to Apple TV devices following an update that brings AirPlay support to several TiVo-made DVR models.
TiVo said it’s enabling that capability through a refreshed version of its iOS app launched July 14, noting that TiVo users can access their content on TV via third-party consumer electronics device (TiVo has ported its platform to set-tops made by Pace and others for MSO-leased boxes).
TiVo said the AirPlay feature is supported on the TiVo Roamio Pro, TiVo Roamio Plus, TiVo Roamio with TiVo Stream, and TiVo Premiere with TiVo Stream (Stream is a video transcoding sidecar for multiscreen).
