TiVo, Best Buy Team on Connected TV

Digital-video recorder (DVR) supplier TiVo and retail giant Best Buy, which first struck a marketing deal last year, announced Tuesday (May 25) that they are now working to integrate TiVo's software and interactive services into broadband-connected models from Best Buy’s private-label Insignia television line.



The new Insignia televisions will not provide DVR capability, but will instead use TiVo’s software to provide a convenient interface for browsing and accessing online content. TiVo has steadily been providing Web content and other advanced services to its retail DVR products since its first broadband-enabled models were released several years ago, and its latest Premiere box provides access to YouTube video and online movie services from Blockbuster, Netflix and Amazon. TiVo’s facility with Web content was also cited by cable operator RCN as a major reason why it is now leasing the TiVo DVR as its flagship HD set-top box.



"Consumers tell us they want the best of Internet-based content delivered right to their televisions without the hassle of having to fumble with multiple devices, wires and remotes," said Fernando Silva, VP of Best Buy Exclusive Brands, in a statement. "The beauty of TiVo software is that it creates a single interactive interface right on the television and integrates the myriad of online content and services. Insignia is thrilled to work with TiVo to bring this superior experience to our customers through our TiVo-powered Insignia television."



"TiVo has evolved into so much more than a DVR,” added TiVo General Manager and VP of Product Marketing Jim Denney. “We are able to customize and deliver solutions that best meet the needs of our partners like Insignia with the ability to integrate TiVo's software and advanced television services onto either set-top boxes or consumer electronics devices in a non-DVR capacity to deliver one of the best in-home entertainment experiences for consumers.”



In July 2009, TiVo and Best Buy announced a multiyear partnership that provided TiVo with greater product distribution while giving Best Buy a new platform to market its digital services and products. As part of the deal, Best Buy promised to increase marketing and merchandising of TiVo DVR devices throughout its 1100 U.S. stores, use the TiVo platform to deliver promotional messages and advice about products such as HDTVs, and work with TiVo to incorporate its consumer electronics line into TiVo's user interface and search functions.