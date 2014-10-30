TiVo Adds VUDU to OTT Mix

TiVo said it is adding the Walmart-owned VUDU video streaming service to its mix of apps for TiVo Roamio and TiVo Mini devices as part of a “rolling update” that will occur over the next few weeks.

TiVo customers will start to see the VUDU app appear starting this afternoon through mid-November.

Apps for VUDU as well as enhancements for Amazon Prime will also become available to earlier-generation Premiere boxes in a later update, sometime in 2015, according to this tweet posted Wednesday by the @TiVoSupport Twitter handle. The tweet was in response to a tweet and a blog post from ZatzNotFunny blogger Dave Zatz, who reported earlier that TiVo’s Winter Update would feature an updated version of the Amazon Instant Video app that enables streaming from the Amazon Prime Library and tacks on the VUDU app.

