TiVo Adds 285K Net Subs in Q1

TiVo said Tuesday that it added 285,000 subscribers in its fiscal first quarter, most of them coming way of MSO partnerships, to extend its cumulative ub base to 5.75 million.

TiVo ended the period with 4.81 million subs through MSO deals, up from 3.58 million in the year-ago quarter, and with 944,000 TiVo-owned subs, versus 957,000 a year ago. However, positive TiVo-owned net adds in Q1 represented the best first quarter in that category in eight years, while gross retail sub adds of 39,000 were up 22% year-over-year, TiVo said.

Tom Rogers, TiVo’s president and CEO, said retail subscription growth came way of a mix of products, driven by the Roamio lineup (including contributions from the new OTA model) and TiVo Mini, which is used for whole-home set-ups, Rogers said.

