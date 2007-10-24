TitanTV Adds Trio of Shows

TitanTV added three more shows to its digital-broadband-TV platform.

Stations carrying the over-the-air versions of Telco Productions' (http://www.telcoproductions.com) syndicated Animal Rescue, Missing and Dog Tales can now stream full-length versions of the shows on their Web sites, as well.

Stations can sell local ads in the online versions and split the take equally with TitanTV and Telco Productions.

TitanTV lines up the programming, distribution and management support, with stations streaming the shows via a Titancast player that allows the shows to be streamed on the Internet while preserving market exclusivity.