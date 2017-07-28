TIS17: Concurrent Pitches Video ‘Springboard’ to Smaller Cable Ops

VOD tech pioneer Concurrent has set its sights on the small- and mid-tier cable sector with a new platform, that it claims, gives them a cost-effective way to upgrade and advance their existing video platforms.

Its new set of offerings for that part of the market, marketed under the Media Delivery Springboard banner, supports VOD and live-streaming under several models and approaches. In addition to providing support for traditional QAM-based video delivery with an eye toward IP delivery, the system can also deliver IP-based services to mobile and connected devices, as well as a caching system that can enter play as those operators scale up their IP video operations.

Concurrent’s approach, driven by software and its lineup of storage, origin servers, caching systems, packaging and DRM encapsulation, can also tie in apps and services like a cloud DVR.

The platform is focused on smaller operators that want to advance their video platforms (as QAM-based platforms near end-of-life and are no longer getting new features) and remain independent, Scott Ryan, Concurrent’s senior VP of products and chief marketing officer, said.

