TIS17: Arris, TiVo Connect on New Set-Top Lineup

Taking aim at the tier 2/3 market, Arris has introduce a trio of advanced set-tops, gateways and client devices that integrate the TiVo platform and the National Cable Television Cooperative’s “VU-IT!” program, which enables independent cable operators to support OTT services such as Netflix and YouTube alongside their traditional pay TV services.

Read More: Get complete coverage of #TIS17.

The new trio is led by the MG2 Cable Media Gateway, an HDR- and 4K-capable, six-tuner device with a 1-terabyte hard drive, that can work in tandem with the Mi4 IP Client and Qi3 Cable Set-Top/IP Client.

The Mi4 also supports 4K and HDR and can serve as a multi-room DVR client with the MG2, while the Qi3 can operate as a stand-alone HD set-top using DTA security or be uses a multi-room DVR client box. Arris noted that the Qi3 is also among the first batch of devices to achieve CAL Conditional Access Licensing) for DTA security that does not rely on a CableCARD.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.