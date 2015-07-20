TIS 2015: Evolution Digital Buys i-Velozity

Evolution Digital, a supplier of video equipment, software and services to independent MVPDs, said it has acquired i-Velozity LLC, a startup that has developed a low-cost IP-VOD platform.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but Centennial, Colo.-based Evolution said the acquisition will enable it to help its cable operator partners deliver video-on-demand services over IP to set-tops as well as other types of connected devices, including tablets, smartphones and gaming consoles.

i-Velozity’s multiscreen IP-VOD software platform, which hooks into cable and telco backoffice and billing systems, runs on standards-based, off-the-shelf hardware and offers a cost-effective alternative to more traditional QAM-based VOD systems, said Brent Smith, Evolution’s president and CTO.

