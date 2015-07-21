TIS 2015: Comcast Wholesale Hawks Rovi’s DTA Guide

Comcast Wholesale and Rovi have teamed up to offer Rovi’s video guide for Digital Transport Adapters to Comcast’s HITS affiliates.

The Rovi guide works on DTAs, which are simple, one-way “channel-zappers” that convert digital video signals to analog. Comcast, Time Warner Cable and Mediacom Communications and several other MSOs have deployed millions of DTAs in support of their all-digital transitions. DTAs have been developed to support standard- and high-definition video signals, and the latest versions of the device also support IP connections.

Comcast Wholesale’s HITS service is an MPEG-2 HD and SD cable distribution platform used to deliver linear content to large and smaller, independent cable operators. It will offer the Rovi offering to MSOs that are on the Comcast Wholesale-managed National Authorization Service (NAS) conditional access platform.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.