Times Square Alliance, Countdown Entertainment to Provide New Year's Eve HD Satellite Feeds

The Times Square Alliance is again teaming with Countdown Entertainment to provide free HD satellite feeds of New Year's Eve in the Square, with uninterrupted domestic and international feeds.



In addition, in partnership with Livestream, there will be a six-and-a-half hour webcast. Three cohosts will cover the ball-raising, performances and hourly countdowns to midnight.



A free noncommercial live stream video-player widget is available for embedding in Web sites and Facebook profile pages. The webcast will also stream at TimesSquareNYC.org, Livestream.com/2012 and TimesSquareBall.net. It begins at 5:50 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2011, and end 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 1.



For satellite coordination info, click here.



For more information on embedding the webcast, click here.