Time Warner Strikes "TV Everywhere" Pact With Verizon

Cable Show 2010: Complete Coverage from B&C and Multichannel News

Time Warner, which has been driving cable operators and programmers to

make cable network programming online through its "TV Everywhere"

initiative, has struck a major deal with telco Verizon to make such content

available to FiOS TV subscribers on their PCs or laptops.

Time Warner and Verizon announced Wednesday (May 12) at the Cable Show that the companies

will make new television programming available online to Verizon's FiOS

TV customers using authentication technology, much as Comcast is doing with its

"Fancast Xfinity TV" service.

Beginning in June, FiOS TV and broadband customers will automatically

receive free, unlimited online access to popular content from Time

Warner's Turner networks TNT and TBS, and the companies plan to bring the

same content to mobile devices "in the near future." Shows like The Closer, Southland, Leverage,

Lopez Tonight and more will be available free of charge within 24 hours

after an episode airs on live television, in HD online quality, and Turner

expects to launch additional networks during the remainder of the year.

"Verizon has been a great partner as we've explored new

ways for their subscribers to access and interact with our popular networks,"

said Time Warner Inc. Chairman and CEO Jeff Bewkes in a statement. "TNT

and TBS will now be available online to FiOS subscribers at no added

cost. In less than a year, we've been able to launch our vision of

delivering TV Everywhere to nearly 20 million customers nationwide."

Verizon says it is also working with a number of content providers to make

their programming available online, including Fox News, CBS, MTV Networks,

Hallmark Channel, Smithsonian Channel, the Tennis Channel and more. These

channels will join other online video services already available to FiOS

customers such as Time Warner's HBO Go service, which launched to FiOS

customers in February.

"Consumers want to access video any time, any place, and Verizon

continues to expand our high-quality entertainment services, providing FiOS

customers with access and control," added Mike Ritter, chief marketing

officer for Verizon. "We will continue to work with companies like

Time Warner and other early adopters to remain a leader in delivering the best

content over the best network."

FiOS customers who subscribe to both FiOS TV and FiOS Internet will be

able to watch the programs on their personal computers or laptops, at home or

away, using any broadband connection. FiOS customers will be able to

access the Turner online programming at either www.verizon.com/fiostvonline

or soon-to-be launched TNT and TBS websites, using their Verizon Online user

names and passwords. After initial login, consumers do not need to sign in

again for up to 30 days. Online programming from additional content

providers also will be accessible via FiOS TV Online or the

provider websites.