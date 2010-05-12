Time Warner Strikes "TV Everywhere" Pact With Verizon
By Glen Dickson
Time Warner, which has been driving cable operators and programmers to
make cable network programming online through its "TV Everywhere"
initiative, has struck a major deal with telco Verizon to make such content
available to FiOS TV subscribers on their PCs or laptops.
Time Warner and Verizon announced Wednesday (May 12) at the Cable Show that the companies
will make new television programming available online to Verizon's FiOS
TV customers using authentication technology, much as Comcast is doing with its
"Fancast Xfinity TV" service.
Beginning in June, FiOS TV and broadband customers will automatically
receive free, unlimited online access to popular content from Time
Warner's Turner networks TNT and TBS, and the companies plan to bring the
same content to mobile devices "in the near future." Shows like The Closer, Southland, Leverage,
Lopez Tonight and more will be available free of charge within 24 hours
after an episode airs on live television, in HD online quality, and Turner
expects to launch additional networks during the remainder of the year.
"Verizon has been a great partner as we've explored new
ways for their subscribers to access and interact with our popular networks,"
said Time Warner Inc. Chairman and CEO Jeff Bewkes in a statement. "TNT
and TBS will now be available online to FiOS subscribers at no added
cost. In less than a year, we've been able to launch our vision of
delivering TV Everywhere to nearly 20 million customers nationwide."
Verizon says it is also working with a number of content providers to make
their programming available online, including Fox News, CBS, MTV Networks,
Hallmark Channel, Smithsonian Channel, the Tennis Channel and more. These
channels will join other online video services already available to FiOS
customers such as Time Warner's HBO Go service, which launched to FiOS
customers in February.
"Consumers want to access video any time, any place, and Verizon
continues to expand our high-quality entertainment services, providing FiOS
customers with access and control," added Mike Ritter, chief marketing
officer for Verizon. "We will continue to work with companies like
Time Warner and other early adopters to remain a leader in delivering the best
content over the best network."
FiOS customers who subscribe to both FiOS TV and FiOS Internet will be
able to watch the programs on their personal computers or laptops, at home or
away, using any broadband connection. FiOS customers will be able to
access the Turner online programming at either www.verizon.com/fiostvonline
or soon-to-be launched TNT and TBS websites, using their Verizon Online user
names and passwords. After initial login, consumers do not need to sign in
again for up to 30 days. Online programming from additional content
providers also will be accessible via FiOS TV Online or the
provider websites.
