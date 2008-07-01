Time Warner Starts ‘Start Over’ in NYC

Time Warner Cable is rolling out its free “Start Over” feature in New York, beginning in Staten Island and expanding to the whole city by end of year.

The feature acts as a digital-video-recorder without the need for a DVR. A viewer watching one of 40 channels, including many HD channels, can choose to start watching the program after it has already started on the linear channel.

For example, if Hell’s Kitchen starts at 9 p.m. on Fox and the viewer gets home at 9:20 or 9:45 p.m., they can use the Start Over feature to watch the program from the beginning within one hour after its allotted start time.

The service has 40 channels participating, including NBC, Fox, MyNetworkTV, PBS and cable networks such as ESPN, CNN, FX, Food Network, NBC Universal’s cable networks and the Turner Broadcasting System-owned channels.

