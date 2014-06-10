Time Warner Eyes Vice Media Stake

Time Warner is reportedly in talks to acquire a large stake of multiplatform media network Vice Media, in a deal that could value the company at more than $2 billion.

According to people familiar with the process, the two companies have been talking for weeks, but have hit a snag as to how to actually put the two entities together. As reported first by Sky News on Monday, one possible scenario is for Time Warner to “inject” its HLN news network into Vice Media in return for half of the combined company. But other scenarios range from adding Vice Media shows to certain Time Warner networks, to creating a more formal structure between the two companies where Vice would contribute more programming for the network in exchange for Time Warner taking a financial interest in Vice. Or the two could choose to not do a deal at all.

But according to people familiar with both companies, they are motivated to doing a deal. Those people added that Vice shows could find their way on other Time Warner networks, not just HLN.

