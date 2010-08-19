Time Warner Expands 'TV Everywhere' Offerings with Verizon

Verizon

announced Thursday that it will be making more popular programming from Time

Warner available online in on-demand fashion, as it continues to promote Time

Warner's "TV Everywhere" initiative that uses authentication

to let viewers watch cable programming they're already paying for on

their PCs or laptops.

Verizon,

which has been offering online shows from TNT and TBS since June, will now

offer shows from Adult Swim, Cartoon Network and truTV. Programming will be available

on "FiOS TV Online" within 24 hours after an episode airs on live

television.

"We

are excited to further the TV Everywhere initiative by making content from

Adult Swim, Cartoon Network and truTV available to FiOS TV customers," said

Michael Quigley, vice president of business development & multi-platform

distribution for Turner Network Sales, in a statement. "We look forward

to partnering with other distributors to reward customers with access to our

popular networks when and where they want."

The

announcement comes a day after Verizon executives demonstrated a number of newFiOS TV applications at the New York home of its CIO, Shaygan Kheradpir. The demonstrations included FlexView, a new service that will let VOD or

electronic sell-through (EST) customers watch a movie they've rented or

purchased on up to five devices, including PC, laptops and smartphones; "My

Cloud," which gives remote streaming access to pictures and audio files

that are stored on a PC or laptop connected to the FiOS TV home network; and a

live streaming application for cable programming on Apple's iPad tablet that

was used to show CNN being delivered through a home Wi-Fi network.

The

iPad application, which features a program guide consisting of a mosaic of

popular channels which subscribers can browse through, is basically using the

iPad as a "software set-top box" which captures CNN as an IP stream

being delivered through Verizon's robust fiber network, explained

Kheradpir. Verizon is currently talking about the streaming service as being

limited to customers' homes, as opposed to "TV Everywhere,"

which gives on-demand access to authenticated subscribers wherever they have an

IP connection.

While

the iPad application could theoretically be extended to devices like connected

TVs and eliminate the need for a hardware set-top, Verizon plans to continue

traditional QAM delivery of cable channels like CNN to traditional set-tops for

the foreseeable future, said Kheradpir. Instead, applications like iPad streaming,

and others that draw on-demand content from Verizon's IP-based "cloud,"

are aimed more at improving the user experience than cutting capital costs.

They

could also give cable operators and programmers new ways to monetize their

content, he added. The streaming application could be used to deliver

customized ads to a subscriber watching CNN on an iPad, which Kheradpir said

was an easier way to deliver targeted advertising than inserting targeted ads

within the broadcast CNN feed. The streaming application could also

theoretically be used to deliver linear cable programming outside the home

through wireless networks. But there are both bandwidth and business

considerations to such a move, including the effect it might have on Verizon's

existing mobile TV service with FLO TV and the wishes of Verizon's

programming partners.

"The

technology has been Mount Everest, and we've

climbed most of it," said Kheradpir. "This has not been easy to do,

and we're not at the peak

of Everest yet. But at

least we now have something to talk about."