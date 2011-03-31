Time Warner Cable Yanks 12 Networks From iPad App

Time Warner Cable pulled 12 networks from Discovery Communications, Fox

Cable Networks and Viacom off its iPad streaming-video application on Thursday

-- after those companies complained that the service violated the terms of

their distribution agreements -- although the MSO continues to insist it has

the right to deliver that programming to the tablets.

The networks removed from the app are: Discovery's Animal Planet, Discovery

and TLC; Fox's FX and NatGeo; and Viacom's BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nick,

Spike and VH1.

For now, Fox News Channel is still available through the app. Originally TWC

was offering 32 channels through the free app, TWCable TV for iPad, but is

currently offering 20.

"We believe we have every right to carry the programming on our iPad

app," Time Warner Cable spokesman Alex Dudley said in a statement.

"But, for the time being, we have decided to focus our iPad efforts on

those enlightened programmers who understand the benefit and importance of

allowing our subscribers -- and their viewers -- to watch their programming on

any screen in their homes.

"In the meantime, we will pursue all of our legal rights against the

programmers who don't share our vision," Dudley continued.

