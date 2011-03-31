Time Warner Cable Yanks 12 Networks From iPad App
Time Warner Cable pulled 12 networks from Discovery Communications, Fox
Cable Networks and Viacom off its iPad streaming-video application on Thursday
-- after those companies complained that the service violated the terms of
their distribution agreements -- although the MSO continues to insist it has
the right to deliver that programming to the tablets.
The networks removed from the app are: Discovery's Animal Planet, Discovery
and TLC; Fox's FX and NatGeo; and Viacom's BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nick,
Spike and VH1.
For now, Fox News Channel is still available through the app. Originally TWC
was offering 32 channels through the free app, TWCable TV for iPad, but is
currently offering 20.
"We believe we have every right to carry the programming on our iPad
app," Time Warner Cable spokesman Alex Dudley said in a statement.
"But, for the time being, we have decided to focus our iPad efforts on
those enlightened programmers who understand the benefit and importance of
allowing our subscribers -- and their viewers -- to watch their programming on
any screen in their homes.
"In the meantime, we will pursue all of our legal rights against the
programmers who don't share our vision," Dudley continued.
