Time Warner Cable, Viacom Sign Carriage Agreement

Time Warner Cable continued its flurry of year-end carriage deals, agreeing to a long-term multiplatform agreement with Viacom that includes the programmer's flagship cable channels as well as its movie service, Epix.

The multiplatform agreement, which also includes Bright House Networks, provides for continued carriage of Viacom's channels and content across linear television in both SD and HD, VOD, authenticated websites and apps. Along with the TWC TV app, subscribers will have access to on-demand content within apps from Nickelodeon, MTV, VH1, CMT, and Comedy Central.

As part of an expansion of Time Warner Cable's arrangements with Viacom and its studio partners, Time Warner Cable will for the first time make the entertainment network Epix available to its subscribers under the terms of the agreement. Epix will deliver approximately 3,000 titles on demand to Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks digital customers.

"We're committed to serving our audiences on every screen, as they continue to drive the evolution of how video content is experienced," Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman said in a statement.

