Time Warner Cable Tops 100 Channels On iPad App, Without Viacom

Time Warner Cable on Thursday launched TWCable TV 2.0 for the iPad, which delivers more than 100 live channels -- but still lacks any Viacom networks -- while adding remote control features, DVR programming and an enhanced guide.

"Our customers have made the TWCable TV app an overwhelming success, with over 600,000 downloads to date," Time Warner Cable executive vice president and chief video and content officer Melinda Witmer said in a statement. "Now they will enjoy an even better experience, with the ability to use the iPad as a remote control and to program and manage their DVRs using the iPad."

Added Witmer, "This is another step forward in our plans to make any screen in your home function as a television." The MSO earlier this year announced plans to make its video services available on Sony andSamsung Internet-connected TVs.

