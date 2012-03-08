Time Warner Cable Targets ITV Ads By Time of Day

Time Warner Cable Media is now letting advertisers target interactive TV ads to viewers in various local markets based on time of day -- the industry's latest signal of support for ITV after the collapse of Canoe Ventures' ambitions in this area.

The cable operator's ad division is launching Enhanced iTV, available in TWC's existing interactive TV markets nationwide, which include New York City, Charlotte, N.C., and Cincinnati. Time Warner Cable first launched iTV ad products in 2005.

Time Warner Cable said businesses that have used iTV include the Ohio Lottery and Charlotte-based Brownlee Jewelers, both of which plan to launch additional interactive TV campaigns later in 2012.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.