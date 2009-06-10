Time Warner Cable Strikes VOD Deal With TVN

Time Warner Cable has entered a long-term deal with on-demand programming supplier TVN Entertainment to help support the cable operator’s VOD services.



Under the agreement, TVN will provide the MSO with VOD content delivery services and advanced asset management tools, including TVN’s ADONISS interactive system.

“As we strive to provide our customers with simple and easy control over the content that they watch, we are continually looking for innovative solutions to help us manage our infrastructure,” said Michael L. Lajoie, Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer of Time Warner Cable, in a statement. “TVN’s ADONISS interactive asset management toolset provides us with unparalleled control over our VOD assets.”

“Time Warner Cable has invested heavily to provide its customers with a state-of-the-art digital service and we welcome the opportunity to support their comprehensive VOD initiatives,” added Jim Riley, Chief Sales and Strategy Officer for TVN Entertainment. “With over 200 content partners and a rich VOD toolset, TVN is well positioned to help Time Warner Cable maximize its VOD service over the coming years.”