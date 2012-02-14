Time Warner Cable Streams Live TV to PCs, Macs

Time Warner Cable is extending its live TV streaming service for in-home viewing on personal computers, although as with the original iPad version Viacom's networks are excluded from the 100-plus channel lineup.

The operator is calling the PC and Mac service, which is powered by Microsoft's Silverlight media-delivery software, a "beta" test. TWC customers can access the service at www.twctv.com.

Cablevision Systems, which offers in-home TV via apps for iPads and iPhones, also is testing a Silverlight-powered service for PCs and Macs.

