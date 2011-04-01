Time Warner Cable Streams Five More Nets Into iPad App

In the latest revamp, Time

Warner Cable on Friday afternoon said it will add five more networks --

Bloomberg TV, PBS Kids Sprout, Hallmark Movie Channel, Current TV and TruTV --

to its iPad streaming video app over the next 12 hours, and Turner Broadcasting

System issued a statement throwing its support behind the MSO's new service.

The additions are the

latest in a series of switcheroos for the cable operator's TWCable TV for iPad

app.

The app has been popular

with the MSO's customers but not among all programmers: Discovery

Communications, Fox Cable Networks and Viacom demanded their programming be

dropped from the app and TWC complied with those demands on Thursday.

The additional networks

bring the lineup to 42 channels, available to TWC customers who take both

broadband and expanded basic (or higher) over a home Wi-Fi connection to an

iPad for no additional charge.

In addition to TruTV,

Turner will soon make TNT and Cartoon Network available through the app. TBS

will sit out until the cable operator is able to accommodate blackout

restrictions required by Major League Baseball; ESPN also has cited the need to enforce blackouts

to explain why it isn't currently in the mix.

Click here to read the

full story on Multichannel News.