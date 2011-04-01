Time Warner Cable Streams Five More Nets Into iPad App
In the latest revamp, Time
Warner Cable on Friday afternoon said it will add five more networks --
Bloomberg TV, PBS Kids Sprout, Hallmark Movie Channel, Current TV and TruTV --
to its iPad streaming video app over the next 12 hours, and Turner Broadcasting
System issued a statement throwing its support behind the MSO's new service.
The additions are the
latest in a series of switcheroos for the cable operator's TWCable TV for iPad
app.
The app has been popular
with the MSO's customers but not among all programmers: Discovery
Communications, Fox Cable Networks and Viacom demanded their programming be
dropped from the app and TWC complied with those demands on Thursday.
The additional networks
bring the lineup to 42 channels, available to TWC customers who take both
broadband and expanded basic (or higher) over a home Wi-Fi connection to an
iPad for no additional charge.
In addition to TruTV,
Turner will soon make TNT and Cartoon Network available through the app. TBS
will sit out until the cable operator is able to accommodate blackout
restrictions required by Major League Baseball; ESPN also has cited the need to enforce blackouts
to explain why it isn't currently in the mix.
