Time Warner Cable to Stream Yankees Games In-Market

Time Warner Cable will stream New York Yankees games

in-market for the first time, offering its customers the Yankees On YES Live

Game Streaming package. Cablevision and Verizon Fios, which tested out the live

streaming service when it launched last year, will also offer the package.

With the three MSOs, the service will be available to approximately six

million eligible subscribers in the New

York metropolitan area, a YES Network spokesperson

says.

The package will cost $69.95 for the entire season or $19.95

for any 30-day period during the season. Users can sign up through Yankees.com,

YESNetwork.com or the websites for their cable or telco provider. The service,

powered by Major League Baseball Advanced Media, will offer the games in true

high definition.

YES plans to promote the service heavily on its Yankees

telecasts and other programs, and is also featuring prominent house ads on its

website.

The service launched on Cablevision in July 2009, and on

Verizon in September, with little fanfare and in the middle of the baseball

season. For 2010 the companies are banking on pre-season sales following a

Yankees World Series win, along with the major presence of Time Warner Cable,

to boost subscriptions.

As sports look to streammore events live online, authentication is viewed as a way to let more

viewers watch their favorite team, while still protecting the traditional

revenue streams.

"With proper authentication they all approach it the way

they should, as an added feature of buying cable," MLBAM CEO BobBowman told B&C a few weeks

ago.

In 2009, the only teams doing in-market streaming were the

Yankees and San Diego Padres. For 2010,

Bowman says more teams will be participating, as well as more MSOs. The

addition of Time Warner Cable to the YES in-market streaming lineup is a major

step in that direction.